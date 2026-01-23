The Prague Zoo offers insect-based delicacies not only for many animals but also for adventurous people: According to a spokesperson, more than 20,000 visitors were expected on Saturday and Sunday for the “Insect-Eaters Weekend.” Food stands offered items such as fried maggots and roasted grasshoppers. “I’d never eaten insects before, but I liked them,” said a young zoo visitor.

Treats for aardvarks and meerkats

The program featured guided feeding sessions. The aardvarks, which are native to sub-Saharan Africa, were particularly delighted. Animal keeper Jozef Sebín treated the mammals to special delicacies during the event weekend. Aardvarks feed mainly on insects, especially ants and termites. With their strong claws, they are good at digging in the ground. Meerkats also feed primarily on insects. These sociable animals are native to southern Africa.

Authorization as a novel food

The Prague Zoo is one of the most visited attractions in the Czech Republic. Last year, it welcomed nearly one and a half million visitors. Several insect species are approved on the EU market in various forms as so-called novel foods, including mealworms, house crickets, and migratory locusts. A warning for people with allergies must be included on the packaging, as cross-reactions with crustaceans or dust mites may occur.