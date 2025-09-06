US President Donald Trump speaks during an AI summit at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington. Archivbild: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP/dpa

Until now, unwelcome reports from politicians - especially from US President Trump - were often dismissed as "fake news". Now the accusation is increasingly being leveled at artificial intelligence.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Politicians - above all Donald Trump - like to dismiss unwelcome reports as "fake news".

Meanwhile, artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly popular as the culprit for unpleasant content.

After all, AI is not a person and cannot deliberately leak information or file a lawsuit. Show more

Instead of fake news, AI is now to blame: the strategy of blaming artificial intelligence for unpleasant content is becoming increasingly popular in politics. After all, AI is not a person and cannot deliberately leak information or file a lawsuit. And it makes mistakes - a credibility problem that makes it difficult to distinguish fact from fiction in an age of misinformation and disinformation. And when the truth is difficult to discern, experts say that falsehood benefits: the phenomenon is known as the "liar's dividend".

Trump is now trying to capitalize on what's called the "Liar's Dividend," which goes like this: because AI-fakes are possible, a real phenomenon is actually "fake."



What's happening in reality is that Harris is drawing huge crowds and Trump can't stomach it. pic.twitter.com/oX7ge06d7x — Chris Beneke (@historyball) August 11, 2024

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump also resorted to the method. When asked about a now viral video showing objects being thrown out of a White House window, he replied: "No, that's probably AI".

What are they throwing out of the White House windows??? pic.twitter.com/ohB1ZyLzw4 — Hunter Cullen (@IndictmentTime) September 1, 2025

Earlier, his press team had signaled that the recording was real. "If something really bad happens, I might just have to blame AI," Trump told journalists. He is not alone in this.

Accusations are partly false, partly justified

On the same day in Caracas, Venezuelan Communications Minister Freddy Ñáñez questioned the authenticity of a Trump government video. According to the government, the video shows a US attack on a ship belonging to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua in the Caribbean, in which eleven people were killed. The recording, which was posted on the online platform Truth Social, shows how a long, multi-engine speedboat bursts into flames after a flash of light at sea. The video was most likely created using AI, Ñáñez explained on his Telegram channel, speaking of an "almost cartoon-like animation".

🇺🇸 ON VIDEO: U.S. Military Forces conducted a strike against Tren de Aragua Narcoterrorists. The strike occurred while the terrorists were at sea in International waters transporting illegal narcotics, heading to the U.S. The strike resulted in 11 terrorists killed in action. pic.twitter.com/iszHE0ttxQ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 2, 2025

Sometimes pointing the finger at artificial intelligence is a compliment. Tennis pro Alexander Bublik, for example, said of his US Open opponent Jannik Sinner that he was "like an AI-generated player". But if the tool of blaming AI is used by the world's powerful, experts believe it can be dangerous.

For example, Hany Farid, an expert in digital forensics, has been warning for years about the growing possibilities of using AI-generated images, voices and videos, so-called deepfakes, for fraud and political disinformation campaigns. However, the professor at the University of California in Berkeley emphasizes that this creates an even more far-reaching problem: "In a world where everything can be faked, nothing has to be true. You can deny any reality because all you have to do is say: 'It's a deepfake'."

That wasn't the case a decade or two ago, says Farid. In 2016, Trump issued a very rare apology because of a comment that, as a celebrity, he could grope women against their will. His opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, described it as a mistake to have called Trump's supporters "pathetic".

Blaming AI causes problems not only in the digital world, but also in the real world, emphasizes AI professor Toby Walsh from the University of New South Wales in Sydney. "It leads to a bleaker future where politicians (and everyone else) are no longer held accountable," he explains in an email. "You used to have to stand by things you were proven to have said. That's no longer the case."

"The liar's dividend"

Law professor Danielle K. Citron from Boston University and her colleague Robert Chesney already dealt with the "liar's dividend" in a 2019 publication. "When the public loses confidence in what it hears and sees, and truth becomes a matter of opinion, power shifts to those whose opinions are most prominent - thereby reinforcing existing authorities," the researchers wrote in the journal California Law Review. "A skeptical public will be prepared to doubt the authenticity of real audio and video evidence."

According to surveys, many Americans are skeptical about artificial intelligence. Around half of adults say they are "more concerned than enthusiastic" about the increasing use of AI in everyday life, according to a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center in August 2024. In a Quinnipiac University survey published in April 2025, six out of ten adults were "very concerned" about the potential use of AI to spread false or misleading information by political leaders.

These sensational images created with an image generator show what disinformation can look like in the age of AI. (symbolic image) J. David Ake/AP

There is good reason to do so, and Trump plays a big part in this. His history of misinformation and even lies stretches back to the pre-AI era. His current attempt to blame artificial intelligence for the video of the White House was not the first of its kind. Back in 2023, he declared that the Lincoln Project, which is critical of Trump, had used AI in a video to portray him in a bad light. The initiative rejected this.