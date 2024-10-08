An insurance consultant in Bern wanted to close the big deal and cheated in the process. IMAGO/Zoonar

An insurance consultant from the Bern region had a different idea. Instead of pocketing money, he has to pay a fine of CHF 20,000 - because he forged signatures.

Samuel Walder

A 28-year-old insurance consultant from Bern has been convicted of multiple counts of forgery.

He forged the signatures of a family of six.

The consultant received a conditional fine totaling CHF 20,160 and must also pay a fine of CHF 5,540.

The case raises questions about the insurance commission model. Show more

Those who cheat are punished. This was the case for an insurance consultant from the Bern region. He wanted to secure a large commission.

A 28-year-old insurance consultant has now been found guilty after forging the signatures of a family of six from the Bern region. He was afraid that the family would back out and the deal would fall through, as "20 Minuten" writes.

After a consultation, the family agreed to switch health insurers. Two family members signed the termination of their old insurance immediately.

But instead of sending the new contracts to the family to sign, as promised, the advisor signed them on his own authority. He copied two signatures and forged the remaining four.

Upheaval in the commission model

The Bern-Mittelland public prosecutor's office sentenced him to a conditional fine of 72 daily rates of CHF 280 each - a total of CHF 20,160 - for multiple forgery of documents. He must also pay a fine and fees of CHF 5,540.

The case raises questions about the insurance commission model. According to the Swiss Insurance Association (SIA), however, this is an isolated case.

The SIA emphasizes that the model has proven its worth, as it ensures that advice is also available to less experienced people. Without commission, according to the SIA, this could lead to dangerous insurance gaps.