Swiss insured persons receive more money in their retirement assets sda

Swiss pension funds had another strong year in 2025. Thanks to solid returns, reserves continue to rise - and many insured persons receive significantly more interest on their retirement assets. Even pensioners are benefiting from additional payments in some cases.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss pension funds achieved an average return of 6.1 percent in 2025.

Active insured persons benefit from higher interest on their retirement assets.

Despite the positive trend, experts warn of geopolitical and economic risks. Show more

Swiss pension funds can look back on a financially strong year. Despite geopolitical uncertainties and turbulent markets, many pension funds were able to further increase their reserves and pay out higher interest rates to insured persons.

As reported by Blick, pension funds achieved an average return on net assets of 6.1% in 2025. Although the return was slightly lower than in the previous year, it was still enough to significantly improve the financial situation.

This is particularly evident in the funding ratio. According to the Occupational Pension Supervisory Commission, this rose from an average of 114.7% to 117.1% for pension funds without a state guarantee. This means that the funds are approaching the record level of 2021 again.

For insured persons, this means more money in their pension account. The average interest rate on retirement assets increased from 3.8% to 4.3% for funds without a state guarantee. For public institutions with a state guarantee, the interest rate rose from 2.9% to 3.1%.

The statutory BVG minimum interest rate is currently only 1.25 percent. Because inflation was very low last year at 0.2 percent, many insured persons will actually have more left over from the higher interest rate this time.

Senior citizens also benefit

Pensioners are also benefiting to some extent from the good financial situation. According to the report, one-off additional payments of around 2 percent of the annual pension amount were paid out on average. Permanent pension increases, on the other hand, remain rare.

The so-called conversion rate also remains stable. According to the commission, pension funds without a state guarantee expect an average rate of 5.17% for retirements in five years' time. This determines how high the later pension from the saved capital will be.

According to the analysis, a development in the redistribution within the system is also noteworthy. While for a long time it was mainly younger insured persons who helped to finance older generations, the ratio has been partially reversed since 2022. According to the commission, around CHF 2.9 billion was redistributed in favor of younger active insured persons last year.

Differences between pension funds still large

An analysis by VZ, which blue News reported on Tuesday, also shows just how big the differences between individual pension funds actually are. Swiss pension funds differ massively in terms of interest rates, administrative costs, coverage ratios and redistribution effects between young and old.

While some funds paid interest on retirement assets of more than 6 percent in 2025, others were significantly lower. According to experts, such differences can amount to tens of thousands of francs in the long term.