The National Council wants the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) to be given additional powers. The conservative camp prevailed in the debate on the partial revision of the Intelligence Service Act.

Defense Minister Martin Pfister assured that the new law does not permit general surveillance of the population. (Archive image)

With 111 votes in favor, 40 against and 21 abstentions, the large chamber approved the bill on Wednesday after around four hours of debate. The no votes came from the Greens and SP, the majority of abstentions from the SP parliamentary group. The Council of States must now deal with the matter.

According to the National Council's decision, surveillance measures such as tapping telephone conversations or searching rooms would also be possible in future in the fight against violent extremism.

Under current law, so-called procurement measures requiring authorization are only permitted when it comes to terrorism, espionage or attacks on critical infrastructure.

The Federal Council justifies the revision of the law with the changed threat situation. Since 2020, the threats that the FIS has to deal with have multiplied. The proposal went too far for the left. However, a motion by the Greens to reject it was unsuccessful.

The demand to refer the bill back to the Federal Council for revision also failed to gain a majority. Various minority motions by the SP and the Greens calling for changes to individual points also failed.