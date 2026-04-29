A higher water level in Lake Maggiore will bring significantly more water to the Po Valley. The picture shows the Po near Alessandria in Piedmont in July 2003, when there was little water (archive photo). Keystone

Piedmont and Lombardy have joined forces with the Italian-Swiss "Consorzio del Ticino" to raise the water level of Lake Maggiore. The decision will bring 30 million cubic meters of additional water to agriculture in the Po Valley.

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The Italian news agency Ansa called the agreement "a historic decision in the face of climate change". The decision is the result of an agreement between the Po River Basin Authority, the regions of Piedmont and Lombardy, the bilateral Italian-Swiss organization "Consorzio del Ticino" and numerous other stakeholders.

"Raising the water level of Lake Maggiore by up to 15 centimetres is an extraordinary example of how we can and must adapt to climate change," explained Alessandro Delpiano, Secretary General of the river basin authority.

More water - without any new structures

They have succeeded in making up to 30 million cubic meters of additional water available - without any new structures or infrastructure. This means more water for agriculture, for environmental protection and for the River Po up to its mouth - in full compliance with hydraulic safety requirements and environmental protection.

The regional councillors of the Piedmont and Lombardy regions, Matteo Marnati and Massimo Sertoli, as well as the Consorzio del Ticino and the regulatory authority for the water levels of Lake Maggiore also expressed their satisfaction with the decision. This is also in view of the current situation of a mountain catchment area with little snow and hydropower reservoirs with very low levels.