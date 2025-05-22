According to Europol, an arrest was also made in Switzerland as part of the dark web raid. (archive picture) Keystone

As part of a raid coordinated by Europol, 270 sellers and buyers on the dark web were arrested in ten countries worldwide on Thursday. One arrest was made in Switzerland.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The European Police Office Europol has successfully carried out a major raid on the dark web.

Networks dealing in drugs, weapons and counterfeit goods on illegal marketplaces were broken up.

A total of 270 people were arrested in ten countries, including one arrest in Switzerland. Show more

The international raid, known as Operation RapTor, dismantled networks dealing in drugs, weapons and counterfeit goods, Europol said. The suspects were identified through investigations based on findings from the dismantling of the dark web marketplaces Nemesis, Tor2Door, Bohemia and Kingdom Markets.

Many of them had made thousands of sales on illegal marketplaces, using encryption tools and cryptocurrencies to cover their tracks. During the operation, officers confiscated over 180 firearms as well as imitation weapons, tasers and knives, more than two tons of drugs such as cocaine, ketamine, amphetamine and cannabis as well as over 184 million euros in cash and cryptocurrencies. In addition, 12,500 counterfeit products and more than four tons of illegal tobacco were also seized.

In addition to one arrest each in Switzerland and Spain, three people were arrested in Brazil, four in the Netherlands and Austria, 19 in South Korea and 29 in France as part of the operation. Meanwhile, 37 people were arrested in the UK, 42 in Germany and 130 in the USA.