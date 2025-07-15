Ten people have been arrested following violent clashes between right-wing groups and migrants in the south-eastern Spanish town of Torre Pacheco. Bild: AFP

A total of ten people have been arrested since Friday following xenophobic riots in the south of Spain. "There are currently ten detainees," said Mariola Guevara, the representative of the central government in the Murcia region, on Monday at X.

Violent clashes have broken out between far-right groups, local residents and North African migrants in the south-eastern Spanish town of Torre-Pacheco.

Several people were injured and ten people were arrested, according to the local authorities.

Videos published on online platforms showed men with far-right symbols on their clothing and migrants with Moroccan flags throwing objects at each other.

Three suspects were arrested directly in connection with the attack on a pensioner, which triggered the riots, Guevara explained.

She had previously announced the arrest of two "immigrants" who do not live in Torre Pacheco - the town near the major city of Murcia where the riots took place. The third person was arrested in the Basque country in the north of Spain on his way to France, Guevara explained on Monday evening.

The seven others - one Moroccan and six Spaniards - were arrested for their involvement in the riots that followed the incident, the government representative added. They are accused of "disturbing public order", "hatred" and "intentional bodily harm".

Attack on pensioner triggers riots

According to Guevara, the authorities have identified around 80 people, "many of whom have criminal records for violent crimes". Most of them are reportedly not from Torre Pacheco.

The riots were triggered by the attack on a 68-year-old pensioner in the street. The man, whose name was given only as Domingo, told Spanish media that he had been attacked by three North African youths on Wednesday, apparently for no reason. The 68-year-old's swollen face caused outrage.

Police send reinforcements

Right-wing extremist groups gathered in the streets of the city of 40,000 inhabitants to target people of North African origin. Despite a large contingent of security forces, violent clashes broke out.

The situation was brought under control on Sunday evening thanks to the presence of the police, the mayor of Torre Pacheco, Pedro Ángel Roca, told TVE. Around 90 police officers were deployed on Sunday, reported Interior Minister Grande-Marlaska. The number will be increased in the coming days.

According to the mayor of the town, 30 percent of the inhabitants of Torre Pacheco are immigrants, mainly from Morocco. They mainly work in agricultural businesses. The mayor from the conservative PP party emphasized that most of them have been living in the town with their children for over 20 years. But of course there are also crimes. He called for an increased police presence throughout the year and a ban on right-wing extremist groups gathering in the town.