After 100 days in office, Chancellor Friedrich Merz has many unfinished business. Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

After less than 100 days, many in the German governing parties already need a break from each other. Will the coalition come together after the summer break?

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you After 100 days in office, the black-red coalition under Chancellor Friedrich Merz is under pressure due to internal disputes and poor poll ratings, despite initial successes in foreign policy and legislation.

In particular, the dispute over the electricity tax and the failed election of an SPD judge to the Federal Constitutional Court have damaged trust between the CDU/CSU and SPD and called coalition discipline into question.

With large budget gaps and state elections in 2026 looming, the government is facing further burdens while having to maneuver between austerity, pressure to reform and growing political competition. Show more

They have set out to do things differently, to do things better. Better than the failed previous coalition, the so-called "traffic light", which left Germany deeply unsettled after three years of dispute.

New beginnings, a change of mood - that is the slogan of the black-red coalition of Christian Democrats and Social Democrats that has been in power since May. But after just 100 days, Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government has to ask itself the question: Are we already arguing just like the traffic light?

The coalition of Social Democrats, Greens and economic liberals under then Chancellor Olaf Scholz, which came to power at the end of 2021, collapsed last November due to a dispute over the budget.

100-day note

100 days - former US President Franklin D. Roosevelt introduced as a benchmark for good governance. Politicians still have to be measured against it today. If the polls are anything to go by, the German government's rating is poor.

According to ARD's "Deutschlandtrend", only 29% are still satisfied with the coalition named after the party colors black and red - the worst result since it took office. Merz himself is also losing trust.

For some, the 100 days in Berlin already feel like three years. More precisely: three traffic light years. People are tired. People have gone into the summer break with resentment. The Christian Democratic Union (CDU and CSU) and the Social Democratic SPD urgently needed a break from each other.

Nevertheless, Vice-Chancellor Lars Klingbeil does not want to draw comparisons with the traffic light system. We are "very far removed" from those times, he tells the "Rheinische Post". But you can tell from the SPD leader: Governing is not so much fun right now.

Where things went well

But things didn't start so badly - apart from the election of the Chancellor in the Bundestag, which was only successful at the second attempt. Merz loves making big foreign policy appearances: the meeting with US President Donald Trump in the White House? Successful. The NATO summit? Likewise. Europe? Fits - although relations with Poland and France are already cooling noticeably again.

Plus a whole range of laws: "growth booster", budget, pension package, "construction turbo", migration policy. Even before the chancellor's election, a softening of the debt brake had been signed and sealed. A fast pace, according to Chancellery Minister Thorsten Frei (CDU) in "Die Zeit": "The overall political balance of the first three months is absolutely positive."

Where things went badly

Two issues, however, lie like mildew over Black-Red - and they raise the question of whether Merz underestimated domestic policy and let too much run its course.

The first traffic light moment: the electricity tax. The cabinet had agreed that this would not be reduced for all citizens after all. When Klingbeil went public with this, there was nevertheless fierce protest from the CDU/CSU. Minister Presidents Hendrik Wüst (North Rhine-Westphalia, CDU) and Markus Söder (Bavaria, CSU) exerted pressure, as did CDU Secretary General Carsten Linnemann.

The SPD may have felt reminded of the economically liberal FDP, which repeatedly and immediately questioned cabinet decisions in the Ampel coalition.

Ampel moment two: the unsuccessful election of new judges to the Federal Constitutional Court. The problem that the CDU/CSU did not want to support the SPD candidate Frauke Brosius-Gersdorf remained unresolved before the summer break. The coalition was not capable of compromise. Even Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier acknowledged in a summer interview on the ZDF television program "Berlin direkt" that the Black-Red coalition had "damaged itself".

Lawyer Frauke Brosius-Gersdorf is no longer available for the position of judge at the Federal Constitutional Court. (archive picture) Britta Pedersen/dpa

In the end, Brosius-Gersdorf withdrew in order to prevent further escalation and damage to democracy. The basic problem remains: The SPD has swallowed toads for the good of the coalition, for example on family reunification for refugees. The CDU/CSU was not prepared to do this with Brosius-Gersdorf.

SPD leader Bärbel Bas still sees a clear need for talks with the CDU/CSU, as she made clear on ARD's "Bericht aus Berlin". The behavior of the coalition partner is "no small matter for me either, and that has not yet been clarified" - wounds remain in the SPD. The trust in Union parliamentary group leader Jens Spahn (CDU) had been damaged and the SPD could not simply go back to business as usual.

It remains to be seen whether the SPD will manage to resolve the judges' dispute in parliament before the next round of elections for Germany's highest court in September. It would be unthinkable if a new round of elections were to fail.

Atmospheric disturbances

Both incidents show that a formerly valid coalition discipline has fallen apart at the seams. Black-Red is a polyphonic orchestra. It is problematic when, of all people, the prominent figures who are supposed to hold the party together and carry it forward step out of line.

There is Economics Minister Katherina Reiche (CDU) with her demand that people should work longer. Merz was not impressed. Or CSU leader Söder with his proposal to abolish the citizens' allowance for Ukrainian refugees. Many ideas go far beyond the coalition agreement - and provoke the partner. On the smallest of issues, they are on the verge of collapse. In the Bundestag, the SPD, Greens and Left Party have long been applauding together again.

The top

Chancellor and CDU chairman Merz has already admitted that not everything has gone smoothly. "We have to make some adjustments, and we are doing so," he promised. Klingbeil and he, the leaders of the coalition, seem to have a resilient relationship. The two tall men can talk to each other as equals and have been on first-name terms since the coalition negotiations. It is said that the SPD had imagined a much worse Chancellor Merz.

Almost 100 days after the start of the black-red coalition, the results are mixed, according to a survey. (archive picture) Niklas Treppner/dpa

The troubles at the level

Beyond the executive level, however, a common spirit often seems to be lacking. The tone in which MPs from both parliamentary groups talk about each other is far from always polite. In the SPD, for example, there has been great mistrust of CDU/CSU parliamentary group leader Spahn since the dispute with the judges, who was unable to rally his group behind a decision made in advance. "If we make agreements, then they must apply. We as the SPD must be able to rely on them," Klingbeil recently warned.

Merz is also likely to have proposed Spahn for the leadership of the parliamentary group because he trusted him to unite the CDU/CSU MPs behind the government line. However, Spahn was not strong enough in the judges' dispute. He could not guarantee the support for the SPD candidate that had been agreed with the coalition partner. Spahn and Merz had to painfully realize this: The conservative CDU/CSU parliamentary group has long since ceased to be a "chancellor's election association" as it was in the days of Helmut Kohl or Angela Merkel.

Union parliamentary group no longer a chancellor's election club

The most recent example: Merz's decision in favor of a partial ban on arms exports to Israel. Uncoordinated with the CDU/CSU parliamentary group and the CSU - the CDU's Bavarian sister party - the Chancellor announced his decision in a brief press release on Friday. This time, Merz received backing from the SPD - where Israel's bloody actions in the Gaza Strip have long been viewed critically.

However, there was a hail of criticism from the CDU/CSU and the CSU felt ignored. The head of government felt compelled to explain his policy publicly on television two days later.

Behind closed doors in the CDU, it is said that after Brosius-Gersdorf, this is the next case in which Merz and the Chancellery lacked any radar system for the mood in the CDU/CSU parliamentary group. This is likely to mean one thing above all for the CDU/CSU: troubled times ahead.

Problems of a completely different caliber

Because in the coming months, the CDU/CSU and SPD will face much more important problems than the election of constitutional judges. They urgently need money. There is a gap of around 172 billion euros in the financial planning for 2027 to 2029. In the 2027 budget alone, 34 billion must be saved. The traffic light coalition has fallen apart over just one tenth of this.

The CDU/CSU in particular is betting that the economy will pick up and pour tax money into the coffers. But this is a risky bet - and so far there are hardly any signs that it could work out. The alternative: austerity. However, this will hardly work without reforms to the social systems, which are likely to be painful for the SPD.

As if that wasn't pressure enough, five state elections in 2026 are casting their shadows ahead - including the one in eastern Saxony-Anhalt, where the right-wing populist AfD is extremely strong. It is no coincidence that CSU leader Söder has already described the black-red coalition as the "last cartridge of democracy".

Video from the department