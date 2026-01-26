At least 11 people were killed by gunfire on a football pitch in Mexico. Screenshot X

At least eleven people have been killed in an attack on a football pitch in Salamanca, Mexico. The attack took place in a region characterized by cartel violence.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you At least eleven people have been killed and twelve others injured in an armed attack on a football pitch in Salamanca in the Mexican state of Guanajuato

Armed men opened fire from two vehicles during a match.

The background is still unclear. Show more

At least eleven people have been killed in an armed attack on a football pitch in Mexico. Twelve others were injured, according to media reports citing the municipal administration of the city of Salamanca in the state of Guanajuato. The reasons behind the attack initially remained unclear. Violent criminal groups are involved in drug trafficking and fuel theft in the region.

People had been playing football when unknown assailants arrived in two vehicles and shot at those present, reported the newspaper "El Sol de Salamanca". The police collected at least a hundred shell casings. According to the authorities, ten of the victims died on the football pitch and another person succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

The state of Guanajuato is located in the center of Mexico and has the highest murder rate in the country. The city of Salamanca, where the incident took place, is home to one of Mexico's most important oil refineries. Two criminal groups are fighting for control of the drug and fuel business there. This also includes the tapping of pipelines belonging to the state oil company Pemex.