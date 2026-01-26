At least eleven people have been killed in an armed attack on a football pitch in Mexico. Twelve others were injured, according to media reports citing the municipal administration of the city of Salamanca in the state of Guanajuato. The reasons behind the attack initially remained unclear. Violent criminal groups are involved in drug trafficking and fuel theft in the region.
People had been playing football when unknown assailants arrived in two vehicles and shot at those present, reported the newspaper "El Sol de Salamanca". The police collected at least a hundred shell casings. According to the authorities, ten of the victims died on the football pitch and another person succumbed to their injuries in hospital.
The state of Guanajuato is located in the center of Mexico and has the highest murder rate in the country. The city of Salamanca, where the incident took place, is home to one of Mexico's most important oil refineries. Two criminal groups are fighting for control of the drug and fuel business there. This also includes the tapping of pipelines belonging to the state oil company Pemex.