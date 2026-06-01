France transports whale away The whale was transported away on a truck. Image: AFP The loading area was too small for the whale. Image: AFP The whale had previously been lifted out of the water with a crane. Image: AFP The whale stranded on the French Atlantic coast. Image: AFP France transports whale away The whale was transported away on a truck. Image: AFP The loading area was too small for the whale. Image: AFP The whale had previously been lifted out of the water with a crane. Image: AFP The whale stranded on the French Atlantic coast. Image: AFP

A fin whale weighing over twelve tons has beached and died on the French Atlantic coast. Less than a day later, the carcass has already been recovered. Now an investigation is to clarify why the animal had strayed so far.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A female fin whale stranded on the coast of Île de Ré in western France.

The animal was around ten meters long and weighed more than twelve tons.

Experts now want to carry out an autopsy to investigate the cause of the stranding. Show more

The stranding of a fin whale on the French Atlantic coast has caused a stir.

The female animal was discovered on Friday evening near Rivedoux-Plage on the island of Île de Ré. The whale was around ten meters long and weighed more than twelve tons, according to the authorities. The animal died the same night.

Crane lifts whale onto truck

The salvage operation was unusually quick. Specialists arrived with heavy equipment less than 24 hours after the discovery. With the help of a crane, the carcass was lifted out of the water and loaded onto a truck.

Pictures of the salvage operation show how the animal's huge tail fin protruded over the loading area.

Experts puzzle over cause

For experts, the stranding is remarkable. Fin whales are among the largest animals on earth after blue whales and normally travel far out on the world's oceans.

Experts from the French stranding network suspect that the animal may have been away from its group for some time. It is still unclear why it ended up stranded on the coast.

The whale is now being scientifically examined. An autopsy should provide clues as to whether illness, injuries or other factors led to the stranding.