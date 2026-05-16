A Russian FPV drone - types like this are increasingly being used. IMAGO/ZUMA Press

A Ukrainian boy confronts a Russian FPV drone - and wins. Using a technique shown to him by a soldier, the twelve-year-old cut the drone's fiber optic cable and possibly prevented a catastrophe.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 12-year-old Ukrainian stopped a Russian FPV drone by destroying its fiber optic cable.

He had previously been taught the technique by a Ukrainian soldier.

The family then had to move because Russian Telegram channels made the boy a target. Show more

The war in Ukraine has long since changed children too. In the northern Ukrainian region of Chernihiv, twelve-year-old Anatolii Prokhorenko now knows how to stop a Russian combat drone - because he had to do it himself.

As the "Washington Post" reports, the boy was sitting in a pear tree near his family home in April when he suddenly heard the buzzing of a Russian FPV drone. His younger siblings were playing near the house at the time.

Anatolii noticed a hair-thin fiber optic cable being dragged behind the drone. It is precisely this technology that Russia is increasingly using for its attack drones. The drones remain connected to their operators via the thin cables and can be controlled without interference even over long distances. Ranges of up to 20 kilometers are now considered common.

Boy destroys the drone's fiber optic cable

At that moment, the boy remembered an encounter from last fall. Back then, a Ukrainian soldier with the nickname "Dynamo" had shown him how to destroy such fiber optic cables. The trick: you first form a loop so that the extremely thin threads don't cut your hands and then tear them apart with force.

This is exactly what Anatolii did under time pressure. He described the moment to the "Washington Post" as follows: "I didn't have time. So I counted to ten and tore them apart."

The drones are controlled directly by pilots. IMAGO/Funke Foto Services

The plan worked. After the cable was damaged, the drone apparently lost control, veered off and crashed into an overgrown area. There was no explosion.

The boy is now being celebrated as a hero in Ukraine. At the same time, according to the report, he was targeted by Russian Telegram channels. As a result, the family of seven is no longer living in their village, but temporarily in a small apartment in the city of Chernihiv.

Russia is increasingly relying on so-called FPV drones in the war. These small aircraft, often loaded with explosives, are controlled directly by pilots and, according to the Ukrainian authorities, are increasingly attacking civilian targets. Particularly in regions close to the border, entire areas are now covered by the barely visible fiber optic cables.