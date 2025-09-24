A lottery player in Berlin has won 120 million euros. KEYSTONE

A lucky person in Berlin has won the Eurojackpot and has 120 million euros waiting for them. What amount did the lottery player bet?

DPA dpa

With the winning numbers 7, 8, 31, 32, 33 and the Euro numbers 10 and 11, a person from Berlin has won the Eurojackpot filled with 120 million euros.

However, it is unclear whether the person already knows about their good fortune: a Lotto Berlin spokesperson told the German Press Agency (dpa) that the person had not yet contacted them. The draw took place on Tuesday in Helsinki, Finland.

The spokesperson said that the player had placed nine one-off bets worth 19 euros at a retailer in the Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf district of Berlin.

Person won four more prizes

In addition to the 120 million euros, the person also won four additional prizes. The winnings will be paid out after a week at the earliest. This is the second time that the €120 million Eurojackpot prize has gone to the German capital.

In July 2022, the Eurojackpot hit the maximum value of 120 million euros for the first time. The prize went to Denmark back then. The probability of winning the Eurojackpot is 1 in 140 million.