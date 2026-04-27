Heavily damaged residential area after an earlier Russian attack on the Ukrainian port city of Odessa. Photo: Michael Shtekel/AP/dpa/Archive image Keystone

According to the authorities, at least 13 people were injured in heavy Russian drone attacks on the Ukrainian port city of Odessa last night. A residential building and several civilian objects in the city were hit, the local head of the military administration, Serhiy Lysak, wrote on Telegram.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The military governor of the region, Oleh Kiper, also reported damage to the port infrastructure.

As an important Ukrainian port, Odessa has repeatedly been the target of Russian attacks in the war, which has been going on for more than four years. The city is located just over 100 kilometers from the front line.