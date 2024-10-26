Police are investigating a 13-year-old girl after her sister (7) was found dead. Keystone

A seven-year-old girl was found seriously injured in an apartment and later died in hospital. Her sister is believed to have caused the injuries. The police are now investigating.

Lea Oetiker

On Friday evening, police were called to an apartment building in the Kleinzschocher district of the German city of Leipzig. A 7-year-old girl was found seriously injured. The child was taken to hospital, where she succumbed to her serious injuries.

The police and the public prosecutor's office assume that the 13-year-old sister is responsible for the injuries that led to her death. As "Bild" reports, the teenager had called the emergency services.

According to a statement, the teenager is currently being treated in a specialist clinic. According to the police, the children were home alone at the time of the incident and their parents were absent.

The police have begun investigating the exact course of events. The motive for the crime is still unclear.