Mount Everest is experiencing a new rush: on May 18, 2025 alone, 135 climbers reached the summit - and there could be many more to come. But there are downsides to the boom: Crowds, garbage and fatal incidents are on the rise.

Nepal has already issued 468 permits for spring 2025 - the record of 478 permits from 2023 could fall.

According to the Nepalese Ministry of Tourism, 135 people reached the summit of Mount Everest on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Many took advantage of the good weather at the weekend for a successful ascent. In total, more than 500 people have already scaled the world's highest mountain this year. This figure is based on initial reports from expedition providers and has yet to be verified.

And this is just the beginning: more teams are expected to reach the summit in the coming days. Nepal has already issued 468 permits for an Everest ascent in spring 2025. If you include the Nepalese mountain guides, over 1,000 people could attempt to reach the summit this year.

Crowds cause traffic jams

The number of people wanting to climb Everest is growing from year to year. So far, 2023 has seen the most attempts with 478 permits. A record that could be broken this year. The most Everest ascents in one day took place on May 23, 2019. 354 climbers were on the summit.

The crowds on Everest not only lead to traffic jams, but also to waste problems and more deaths. So far this season, two climbers have died on Everest. Two more deaths have been reported on neighboring Mount Lhotse, whose ascent route partially overlaps with that of Everest.

