The Swiss embassy in Australia has commented on the severe earthquake in the South Pacific. At least 14 people have died in the island state of Vanuatu and around 200 others have been injured. The exact extent of the destruction is still unclear.

At least 14 people died as a result of the earthquake in the island state of Vanuatu.

Around 200 others were injured.

The exact extent of the destruction is not yet clear.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Vanuatu who are struggling with the aftermath of this devastating earthquake ", the statement on Platform X read. "Lives have been lost, many are injured and countless families have been left homeless", it continued. The thoughts of the victims, their families and all those affected by the tragedy are with them.

Our hearts go out to the people of #Vanuatu as they face the aftermath of the devastating earthquake. Lives have been lost, many are injured, and countless families have been displaced. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and all those affected by this tragedy. — Embassy of Switzerland in Australia (@SwissEmbassyAUS) December 19, 2024

Infrastructure badly damaged

Many buildings in the capital Port Vila were severely damaged or collapsed as a result of the tremors. A total of 80,000 people are said to have been affected, reported Unicef. Two important water reservoirs in the capital were severely damaged, it added. Many roads and bridges connecting the airport and the port were severely damaged, and air traffic was only permitted for humanitarian aid flights.

The extent of the destruction following the earthquake in Vanuatu is still unclear. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

According to the report, telecommunications are also either completely or partially disrupted. The hospital in Port Vila has also suffered structural damage, which is why the operating theater is out of order. According to Unicef, injured people are being treated in tents in front of the hospital building.

Aftershocks

The 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck the island state to the east of Australia on Tuesday. The US earthquake monitoring station USGS located the quake at a depth of around 57 kilometers - approximately 30 kilometers west of Port Vila. The quake was followed by several aftershocks. An interim tsunami warning was lifted.

The Vanuatu police announced on Facebook that some houses were inaccessible to rescue workers due to the risk of collapse. Several landslides were also reported. The building in Port Vila that houses the embassies of the USA, New Zealand, France and Great Britain was also damaged. The Vanuatu Red Cross said that rescue workers and volunteers were working tirelessly to help those affected by the earthquake. A total of three Australian Air Force aircraft are expected to arrive in Vanuatu with firefighters, paramedics, engineers and medical personnel.

Vanuatu, with a population of around 330,000, consists of around 80 islands and is located almost 1800 kilometers east of Australia. The South Pacific state lies on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, the most geologically active zone on earth.