A family from the Czech Republic is on vacation in the Dolomites. During a hike at an altitude of more than 2,500 meters, the daughter loses her balance. Help arrives too late.

Tragedy in South Tyrol 14-Year-Old Falls to Her Death While Climbing — Right in Front of Her Parents

Here's what it's all about A 14-year-old girl died in a climbing accident in the Latemar Massif in South Tyrol.

The girl fell about 90 meters near the Torre di Pisa mountain hut.

The teenager was on vacation with her family, traveling from the Czech Republic. Summary created with

A 14-year-old girl died while climbing in South Tyrol. According to the Italian Mountain Rescue Service, the teenager fell about 90 meters to her death in the Latemar Massif near a mountain hut, in full view of her parents.

She was probably killed instantly. The accident occurred in rocky terrain at an altitude of more than 2,500 meters. The family had come from the Czech Republic to the Dolomites for a vacation.

It is believed that the 14-year-old girl slipped and lost her balance during the hike on Thursday. According to the mountain rescue service, she died at the scene of the accident. Rescue workers could only confirm her death. The body was then transported down to the valley by helicopter. One of the mountain rescuers told the Italian news agency Ansa: “It was one of those missions you never want to have to carry out.”

Hike to a cabin at an altitude of nearly 2,700 meters

The Latemar mountain range lies on the border between South Tyrol and the neighboring region of Trentino. Its highest peak is the 2,842-meter-high Diamantidi Tower.

The girl was hiking with her family on a trail near the Torre di Pisa mountain hut, which is located in the high mountains at an elevation of nearly 2,700 meters. The hut takes its name from a striking rock formation that resembles the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Tuscany.