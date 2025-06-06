Christmas market in Cologne. (archive picture) dpa

A 14-year-old teenager is said to have shown sympathy for the IS terrorist group in Cologne. The investigation then showed that it was probably not just about expressions of sympathy.

DPA dpa

A 14-year-old teenager is suspected of terrorism in Cologne. The German Press Agency has learned this from security sources. He is said to have spread IS propaganda and expressed the intention to carry out an attack on a Christmas market in Cologne in December 2025. The "Bild" newspaper had previously reported.

The Cologne public prosecutor's office is therefore conducting an investigation against the 14-year-old German citizen from Cologne. Initially, the authorities had investigated him for propaganda for the Islamic State terrorist group. He is said to have published two videos and a post with references to the terrorist organization IS on his Tiktok profile.

He is also alleged to have distributed a still image with the oath of allegiance to the current IS caliph. In the course of the investigation, the NRW State Office of Criminal Investigation then came across further social media profiles of the suspect. He is also alleged to have published Islamist content there.

Taken into custody

During an operational exchange of information between the security authorities, indications of plans for an attack by the young man came to light. He is also said to have considered leaving the country. The police took him into custody and treated him for identification purposes.

"A young man not only glorified and spread IS propaganda on his social media channels, but also shared attack fantasies. It's outrageous that even 14-year-olds are like this," said NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU). "Social media is an accelerant for extremism. Tiktok is no longer just a stage for dances, but has become an incubator for extremism."

Radicalization happens there in real time - on your smartphone, in your pocket. "We also need to keep a closer eye on these channels. This also means holding platform providers more accountable. I'm glad that our security authorities intervened at an early stage."