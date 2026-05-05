Police operation in Memmingen. Photo: Stein/swd-medien/dpa Keystone

A 14-year-old missing in the Allgäu region of southern Germany is suspected to have been the victim of a violent crime.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After the teenager's body was found, the suspect died after being shot by police, the police and public prosecutor's office announced. The "Bild" newspaper had previously reported.

The autopsy of the body confirmed that it was the result of violence, the investigators announced. The police and public prosecutor's office did not initially provide any further information on the background to the alleged act of violence, citing the ongoing investigation.

Suspect allegedly attacked police officers with a knife

The suspect is a 37-year-old man who is said to have hidden in a cupboard where the body was found in Memmingen. Police had discovered the body on Monday while searching for the 14-year-old, who had been missing since Saturday night, in a vacant building near the train station.

When the officers came across the man, he attacked them with a knife and then fled, the police and public prosecutor's office said. During the pursuit of the 37-year-old in the evening, he abruptly turned around and approached the officers with a knife. The police officers called on the man to put the knife down, but he continued to walk towards the officers.

37-year-old hit by several shots

The police officers then shot at the man and hit him several times. Despite this, the suspect did not let go of the knife, according to the police and the public prosecutor's office. Only a police officer with a protective shield was able to disarm the man, after which the 37-year-old received medical treatment. The suspect later died in a clinic. No police officers or witnesses were injured.

According to the Bavarian State Office of Criminal Investigation, it is now investigating with the public prosecutor's office whether the use of firearms was lawful.