Drones were spotted over the Elsenborn base. Screenshot Google Maps

In Belgium, 15 drones were spotted over the Elsenborn military base on Friday night. They then flew into German airspace. The Ministry of Defense launched an investigation.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you 15 drones were spotted over the Elsenborn military base and later observed in Germany.

Origin and control are unclear - experts speak of a "bizarre incident".

Belgium is investigating the case, and German authorities were also involved in the alert. Show more

15 drones were spotted over the Belgian military base of Elsenborn in the eastern cantons on Friday night. According to the Belgian broadcaster VRT NWS, the devices then flew into German airspace. The Ministry of Defense in Brussels confirmed the incident and launched an investigation.

The sighting took place shortly before two o'clock in the morning. As defense expert Jens Franssen explained, it was the police in Düren, Germany, who first reported the incident. The information was passed on to the Belgian authorities that same night. Explosive: The report was apparently not initially passed on correctly within the ministry.

"A very bizarre incident"

In addition to the police report, a Belgian test device for drone observation also confirmed the sighting. It also recorded 15 drones over Elsenborn. So far, there is no information about their origin or control. "It's a very bizarre incident," said Franssen. There is actually "little to spy on" at the base. In his view, the Kleine-Brogel airbase, where US nuclear weapons are stationed, would be more obvious.

The incident underlines how difficult it is for the authorities to detect and defend against small drones. "It shows the need for better systems that can identify and track drones," explained Franssen.

It was only on Friday night that flight operations at Munich Airport came to a standstill. The reason was the sighting of a drone. Around 3,000 passengers were stranded overnight and numerous flights had to be canceled.