A Roman daily newspaper recommends: consciously leave the Italian highway and take your espresso or panino away from the main traffic artery. (archive picture) Keystone

Sipping an espresso or eating a panino at an Italian highway service station is becoming increasingly expensive. This is what Italian consumer protection associations are finding.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Altroconsumo association took a close look at 16 highway service stations around Milan, Naples, Rome and Venice. Prices for snacks, drinks, breakfast and quick meals were examined. There are some positive signs compared to the previous year. Overall, however, prices remain significantly higher than outside the highway.

Particularly striking: water costs an average of 3.00 francs (€3.18) per liter at the service station - around five times the supermarket price. Croissants cost an average of 1.85 francs (€2.00) - an increase of 16 percent compared to 2024. By comparison, the average price in stores outside the freeway is 1.30 francs (€1.37), which is 47 percent less.

An espresso costs an average of 1.35 francs (€1.46), an increase of 7 percent compared to the previous year - and 21 percent more than in urban bars, where the average price is 1.10 francs (€1.20). The cappuccino remains stable at an average of 1.70 francs (€1.85), but is 16 percent higher than the city average of 1.50 francs (€1.60).

The popular panini, the filled sandwiches, can also cost up to 7.45 francs (€8.00). If you treat yourself to a sandwich with a soft drink, you will have to spend 14.90 francs (€16.00).

Big price difference for ice cream

The big price difference for ice cream is also striking. A simple chocolate-coated ice cream stick costs an average of CHF 2.80 (€3.00) at service stations, while you only have to spend around CHF 1.20 (€1.30) for a comparable product in the supermarket. This also clearly shows that if you want a little refreshment on the road, you have to dig much deeper into your pocket than in the supermarket on the corner.

The study makes it clear: despite slight price decreases for individual products, eating and drinking on Italian freeways remains more expensive than outside the freeway network.

"Prices like in a Michelin-starred restaurant"

"Eating on the highway? Prices like in a Michelin-starred restaurant! As if freeway tolls and high fuel prices weren't enough - now the expensive service stations are an additional burden on the travel budget," criticized the Roman daily newspaper "Il Fatto Quotidiano".

Travelers who are watching their wallets should consciously take the time to leave the freeway for a break and stop at small stores or inns that offer local specialities.