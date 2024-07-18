A fire broke out in a high-rise building on Wednesday evening. The fire-fighting work lasted into the night. Help came too late for 16 people. IMAGO/Xinhua

A fire broke out in a shopping mall in a high-rise building in the city of Zigong in China on Wednesday evening. 16 people lost their lives. The cause is said to have been construction work.

No time? blue News summarizes for you 16 people have died in a high-rise fire in Zigong, Sichuan province in China.

The fire broke out during construction work in a shopping center located in the high-rise building. Show more

At least 16 people have died in a high-rise fire in China. As reported by the official news agency Xinhua, the fire broke out on Wednesday evening (local time) in a 14-storey building in the south-western Chinese city of Zigong (Sichuan province). According to initial investigations, the fire in a department store in one part of the building was caused by construction work.

The rescue operation at the site of a department store fire in Zigong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, is completed. A total of 16 people have been killed, and there are no longer any trapped individuals. Update: https://t.co/zqSbmblUF3 pic.twitter.com/2rR6uLP4CB — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) July 18, 2024

Video footage published by the Chinese internet portal "The Paper" showed a building surrounded by thick smoke. People were waiting on the roof to be rescued. As Xinhua further reported, the rescue work has already been completed. There are no more people trapped.

A deadly fire broke out at a shopping mall in the city of Zigong in China's southwestern Sichuan province Wednesday July 17.



Sixteen people are confirmed dead, while 30 others were rescued after nearly 300 emergency workers and dozens of vehicles worked into the night. pic.twitter.com/CZL3dZouqf — Hong Kong Satellite TV (@hk_stv) July 18, 2024

