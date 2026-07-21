A 16-year-old student driver was killed in an accident on the A24 highway during a motorcycle driving lesson. The teenager lost control on the rain-slicked road and was struck by a truck.

Horrifying Accident in Germany 16-Year-Old Motorcycle Student Crashes on the Highway and Is Run Over by a Truck—Killed

Here's what it's all about A 16-year-old girl crashed her motorcycle during a driving lesson.

On the wet highway, she was hit by a truck.

The driving instructor, another student driver, and the truck driver were in shock. Summary created with

A motorcycle driving lesson ended fatally in Brandenburg. A 16-year-old student driver was involved in an accident on the A24 highway.

According to initial police reports, the teenager crashed on the rain-slick road while riding her driving school motorcycle. She was then struck by a truck.

The 16-year-old sustained fatal injuries in the incident, according to a police spokesperson.

The driving instructor was driving behind the teenager

The driving instructor followed the student driver in a car. Another student driver was sitting in the passenger seat.

After the accident, the driving instructor and his passenger were just as shaken as the truck driver. All three were taken to a hospital.

The accident occurred between the Herzsprung and Neuruppin-Süd interchanges.