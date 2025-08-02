100 meters in 10 seconds is the new world record for the U18s. Sorato Shimizu is thus only 42 hundredths away from world-class runner Usain Bolt. He runs the 100 meters in 9.58 seconds.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sorato Shimizu is 16 years old and the new world record holder in the 100-meter race.

He ran the sprint distance in 10 seconds at the school championships in Japan.

The men's world record is held by Jamaican Usain Bolt with 9.58 seconds. Show more

16-year-old Sorato Shimizu beat all his opponents in the 100-meter race at a school championship. He made history and is now the world record holder, as there has never been a 16-year-old who has run so fast.

The Japanese ran the 100 meters in 10 seconds in the U18 category. This is remarkable, as the world record for men is 9.58 seconds, held by former sprinter Usain Bolt.

Watch the video to see how the Japanese sprinter beats everyone.

