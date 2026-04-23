Many injured in train crash in Denmark - Gallery Four injured people are in a critical condition after the train accident in Denmark. Image: dpa Two trains collided in the morning. Image: dpa Many injured in train crash in Denmark - Gallery Four injured people are in a critical condition after the train accident in Denmark. Image: dpa Two trains collided in the morning. Image: dpa

Two trains have collided in Denmark. Reporters describe chaotic scenes. According to initial reports, 17 people are injured and four patients are in a critical condition.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you 17 people have been injured in a train crash in Denmark, four of them seriously.

Two trains collided early this morning on the line between Hillerød and Kagerup, apparently at relatively high speed.

The cause of the collision is still unclear. Show more

According to a spokesman for the region, 17 people have been injured in a train accident in Denmark. Four people are in a critical condition, according to the news agency Ritzau.

Two trains collided early this morning on the railroad line between the towns of Hillerød and Kagerup in North Zealand. It is still unclear how this happened.

Trains collided at high speed

The head of the emergency services told TV2 that the trains had obviously collided at a relatively high speed. All passengers had left the trains or had been freed from them: "Nobody is trapped."

The region responsible for medical care was on the scene with seven ambulances, three patient transporters and several emergency ambulances. A military helicopter was also deployed, according to the spokesperson.

The adjacent road will be closed for an extended period of time, according to a police statement. A large police contingent was also on the scene.