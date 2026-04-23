  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Trains collided at high speed 17 injured in train accident in Denmark

dpa

23.4.2026 - 09:14

Many injured in train crash in Denmark - Gallery
Many injured in train crash in Denmark - Gallery. Four injured people are in a critical condition after the train accident in Denmark.

Four injured people are in a critical condition after the train accident in Denmark.

Image: dpa

Many injured in train crash in Denmark - Gallery. Two trains collided in the morning.

Two trains collided in the morning.

Image: dpa

Many injured in train crash in Denmark - Gallery
Many injured in train crash in Denmark - Gallery. Four injured people are in a critical condition after the train accident in Denmark.

Four injured people are in a critical condition after the train accident in Denmark.

Image: dpa

Many injured in train crash in Denmark - Gallery. Two trains collided in the morning.

Two trains collided in the morning.

Image: dpa

Two trains have collided in Denmark. Reporters describe chaotic scenes. According to initial reports, 17 people are injured and four patients are in a critical condition.

DPA

23.04.2026, 09:14

23.04.2026, 09:34

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • 17 people have been injured in a train crash in Denmark, four of them seriously.
  • Two trains collided early this morning on the line between Hillerød and Kagerup, apparently at relatively high speed.
  • The cause of the collision is still unclear.
Show more

According to a spokesman for the region, 17 people have been injured in a train accident in Denmark. Four people are in a critical condition, according to the news agency Ritzau.

Two trains collided early this morning on the railroad line between the towns of Hillerød and Kagerup in North Zealand. It is still unclear how this happened.

Trains collided at high speed

The head of the emergency services told TV2 that the trains had obviously collided at a relatively high speed. All passengers had left the trains or had been freed from them: "Nobody is trapped."

The region responsible for medical care was on the scene with seven ambulances, three patient transporters and several emergency ambulances. A military helicopter was also deployed, according to the spokesperson.

The adjacent road will be closed for an extended period of time, according to a police statement. A large police contingent was also on the scene.

More news

Up to date. Deposits in Ticino greatly reduced 40 years after Chernobyl

Up to dateDeposits in Ticino greatly reduced 40 years after Chernobyl

Germany. Shah's son Pahlavi promotes change in Iran in Berlin

GermanyShah's son Pahlavi promotes change in Iran in Berlin

Shortly before his expulsion. AfD

Shortly before his expulsionAfD "Hitler speaker" Eichwald settles accounts via video