At the Winter Park Resort in Colorado in the USA, 174 skiers are trapped in their gondolas. Only after hours can they all be rescued. In the video, blue News shows you why nothing worked on the cable car.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you A defect on a gondola lift in Colorado forced the evacuation of more than 170 stranded skiers and snowboarders on Saturday.

It took hours to free all 174 people trapped in the gondolas.

Some of the skiers had to abseil down from over ten meters.

The 174 rescued skiers will not soon forget this day of skiing: Their cable car stops due to a defect. Nothing works anymore. The only way out: the 174 passengers at the Colorado Winter Snow Park had to be evacuated from their gondolas. But this is anything but easy.

Hanging at a height of ten meters

The skiers and snowboarders had to abseil down from the gondolas from a height of up to ten meters with the help of local rescue teams.

A small consolation for the lucky rescuers: All passengers who were in the gondolas received a voucher worth 10 US dollars from the ski resort and two more lift passes for this or next year.

