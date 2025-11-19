Two weeks ago, an 18-year-old passenger died on Carnival Cruise Line's luxury cruise ship "Carnival Horizon". Now there is a first suspicion. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

An 18-year-old girl died two weeks ago on a cruise ship in the Caribbean. The FBI has begun an investigation - and has now expressed its first suspicions.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you An 18-year-old female passenger was found dead on the cruise ship "Carnival Horizon" almost two weeks ago.

Since then, the FBI has been investigating the unexplained circumstances of her death.

According to the US media, her step-siblings could now be the focus of the investigation. Show more

Two weeks ago, 18-year-old Anna Kepner died mysteriously during a cruise in the Caribbean - blue News reported.

The woman's body was found dead in her cabin on the Carnival Horizon cruise ship on November 8. The "Carnival Horizon" is a luxury ship with 1980 cabins and 15 decks.

The Carnival Cruise Line confirmed the incident at the time and emphasized that it would support Kepner's family and was cooperating with the FBI.

The investigating authorities hoped that the analysis of the surveillance cameras on the luxury liner would provide new insights into the possible cause of death.

Kepner's step-siblings become the focus of the investigation

Now the US TV station ABC, among others, is reporting that one of the stepsiblings has been targeted by the investigating authorities.

The TV station refers to court documents in connection with divorce proceedings within the Kepner family.

According to these documents, Anna Kepner's stepmother has filed a motion asking for a hearing to be postponed. The woman is said to have given as her reason that "criminal proceedings may be initiated" against one of her minor children.

The application also states that an "extremely sensitive and serious incident has occurred" which prohibits the stepmother from testifying at this time.

The FBI has not yet made a statement

Whether the "serious incident" is actually an investigation in connection with the death on the Carnival Horizon remains unclear. The FBI did not wish to comment when asked by the TV station.

According to media reports, Kepner's stepmother divorced her then husband in 2024. In addition to the deceased Anna Kepner, the passengers on board the "Carnival Horizon" were her biological father, stepmother and Kepner's stepsiblings. There is as yet no information on the exact number or gender of these siblings.

According to the family, Anna Kepner felt unwell at the beginning of the Caribbean cruise and retired to her cabin early on the first evening.

When the 18-year-old did not show up for breakfast the following morning, a search was launched for her. A crew member later found Anna Kepner in her cabin. She was lying dead under her bed, wrapped in a blanket.

More videos from the department