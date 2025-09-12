The police are investigating the exact circumstances. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

A fatal incident has occurred in Niedernhall in Baden-Württemberg: After an argument between teenagers, an 18-year-old drove his car towards a twelve-year-old. The child died at the scene.

Sven Ziegler

In Niedernhall (Hohenlohe district) on Thursday evening, an argument broke out between an 18-year-old and a twelve-year-old.

The older teenager then allegedly drove his car towards the boy.

The child suffered such serious injuries that he died at the scene. Show more

A fatal incident has shaken the Hohenlohe district in the north of Baden-Württemberg. According to the police, there was initially an argument between an 18-year-old and a twelve-year-old boy in Niedernhall on Thursday evening.

The 18-year-old then got into his car and drove towards the child. The twelve-year-old was hit by the car and injured so badly that he died at the scene of the accident.

Further details about the background to the altercation and the exact sequence of events were not initially known. The police have started an investigation.