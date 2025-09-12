A fatal incident has shaken the Hohenlohe district in the north of Baden-Württemberg. According to the police, there was initially an argument between an 18-year-old and a twelve-year-old boy in Niedernhall on Thursday evening.
The 18-year-old then got into his car and drove towards the child. The twelve-year-old was hit by the car and injured so badly that he died at the scene of the accident.
Further details about the background to the altercation and the exact sequence of events were not initially known. The police have started an investigation.