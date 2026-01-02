During a live show at a Disney theme park in Florida, an employee was injured when he stopped an out-of-control stage rock. Video footage shows the man preventing the dummy from rolling towards the audience.

A stage rock weighing around 180 kilograms got out of control at a Disney show.

An employee got in the way of the rolling prop and was injured.

Disney now wants to adjust the scene and review the incident from a safety perspective.

An incident at a popular stunt show at Walt Disney World is causing a stir: During the live performance of the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular! an employee was injured when a stage prop went out of control.

A video shows how an artificial rock weighing around 180 kilograms suddenly veers off its intended track and rolls towards the auditorium. An employee then jumps into the path of the prop and brings it to a halt - but is pulled to the ground in the process. The man initially remains lying down while colleagues rush over.

Disney confirmed the incident on Wednesday. "We are focused on supporting our cast member, who is on the road to recovery," the company said. Safety is the top priority, which is why the affected show element will be changed for the time being until an internal investigation has been completed.

Eyewitnesses were shocked

The scene is part of a re-enactment from the film Raiders of the Lost Ark, in which Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones flees from a huge boulder. According to the park blog, the prop is made of rubber but weighs around 400 pounds.

A Disney spokesperson told CBS News that it was not a technical defect in the strictest sense, but that "a prop came loose from its guide". The company did not say whether the rock itself had caused the injury.

Eyewitnesses were shocked. One visitor told People that the employee had "saved" the audience. In one of the videos, a voice can also be heard saying: "He literally saved our lives."

Disney announced that it would adapt the scene in future to prevent similar incidents.