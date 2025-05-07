  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Due to flash floods 1800 tourists evacuated from the rock city of Petra

Nicole Agostini

7.5.2025

Due to heavy flooding, security forces had to evacuate 1800 tourists from the ancient city of Petra in Jordan on May 4. In the video you can see how the water suddenly burst over the rock city.

07.05.2025, 09:46

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Heavy rainfall caused several floods in the Jordanian rock city of Petra on May 4, 2025.
  • As a result, 1800 tourists who were there had to be evacuated.
  • One woman and her son lost their lives.
Show more

Several floods occurred in the Jordanian city of Petra on May 4, triggered by heavy rainfall.

During the incident, thousands of tourists were visiting the World Heritage Site. 1800 people were brought to safety. However, a Belgian tourist and her son lost their lives.

In the video you can see how the flood waters suddenly burst onto the rock city while the tourists were there.

More videos from the resort

Storms on Lanzarote. Torrential rain puts parts of the vacation island under water

Storms on LanzaroteTorrential rain puts parts of the vacation island under water

Experts warn. These floods are just the beginning

Experts warnThese floods are just the beginning

Storms in France. Video shows the extent of the flooding

Storms in FranceVideo shows the extent of the flooding