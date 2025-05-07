Due to heavy flooding, security forces had to evacuate 1800 tourists from the ancient city of Petra in Jordan on May 4. In the video you can see how the water suddenly burst over the rock city.

Nicole Agostini

Heavy rainfall caused several floods in the Jordanian rock city of Petra on May 4, 2025.

As a result, 1800 tourists who were there had to be evacuated.

One woman and her son lost their lives. Show more

Several floods occurred in the Jordanian city of Petra on May 4, triggered by heavy rainfall.

During the incident, thousands of tourists were visiting the World Heritage Site. 1800 people were brought to safety. However, a Belgian tourist and her son lost their lives.

In the video you can see how the flood waters suddenly burst onto the rock city while the tourists were there.

