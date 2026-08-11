A 7.4-magnitude earthquake has caused severe destruction in western Colombia. According to current reports, at least 132 people have been killed and hundreds injured. More victims are believed to be trapped under the rubble of numerous buildings.

Here's what it's all about An earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale struck western Colombia, killing at least 132 people.

In the city of Cali alone, which has a population of over a million, 188 people are missing, while hundreds of injured people are receiving medical treatment.

The government has declared a state of emergency and is focusing rescue efforts on people trapped under the rubble. Summary created with

Cars swaying, windows shattering, buildings collapsing: Colombia has been struck by one of the most severe earthquakes of the past decades, with a magnitude of 7.4. On Monday (local time), President Abelardo de la Espriella, who had just been sworn in, put the death toll at 111 during a crisis meeting. However, the Colombian association Asocapitales—an alliance of the country’s largest cities—reported as early as Tuesday morning that 132 people had died and hundreds were injured. The death toll is expected to rise significantly.

This is because in the affected region in the western part of the country, around the epicenter near San José del Palmar, the quake either completely destroyed numerous buildings or damaged them. People are still believed to be trapped under the rubble. In the city of Cali alone—a metropolis of over a million people located south of the epicenter—188 people are missing, De la Espriella said during an on-site press conference that evening. “All our efforts will now be focused on this.”

Crisis Management: The First Challenge for the Newly Elected President

In addition to Cali, the cities of Pereira and Manizales, among others, have also been severely affected. According to the latest figures from the city administration, Pereira alone has recorded 66 deaths so far, making it the city with the highest death toll. Eleven more people are reported missing, and 53 are believed to be buried under the rubble, according to a post on the X platform. Fifty-eight buildings have completely collapsed. De la Espriella put the death toll in Cali at 35, with about 700 injured. According to him, three hospitals and about 40 buildings have completely collapsed.

The airport in this city, located on the edge of the large coffee-growing region known as the Eje Cafetero, is also only partially operational. Cali itself is known for its many salsa schools and is a popular destination for tourists from Europe as well. The government and local authorities mobilized all resources and worked together regardless of political differences, De la Espriella added.

For the right-wing politician, who was able to count on the support of U.S. President Donald Trump before his election, this natural disaster is his first major test. “The top priority is rescuing the people buried under the rubble,” said the head of state. He visited several hard-hit cities in quick succession. His government declared a state of emergency.

Earthquake Felt in Neighboring Countries as Well

The earthquake struck at 7:34 a.m. local time on Monday morning near San José del Palmar in the Chocó Department in the western part of the country at a depth of about 103 kilometers, according to Colombia's Geological Survey.

Numerous aftershocks were recorded afterward. The tremors were also felt in Bogotá, Colombia’s capital, which is located further east, as well as in the cities of Medellín, Popayán, and Armenia. According to reports, the quake was also felt in Ecuador, Venezuela, and Panama.

“I’ve never experienced an earthquake like this here before”

Cars swayed in the streets, window panes rattled, and people fled their homes in panic. “At first, I thought it was just a minor tremor. But when it got stronger and stronger and didn’t stop, I thought we were going to die,” a woman from Manizales told the radio station “La FM,” describing the moment the earthquake struck.

“Part of my roof has collapsed and the walls are cracked,” says Juan Bernal from the city of Armenia. Even in Bogotá, several hundred kilometers from the epicenter, the tremors were still clearly felt: “The whole apartment, the whole building, was swaying. I’ve never experienced an earthquake like this here before,” reported Kristin Wesemann of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation (KAS).

Residents are helping in the search for survivors

"We have a four-story building here that has completely collapsed. We have already been able to rescue three people alive," the fire chief on duty in the La Alameda neighborhood of Cali told the "Caracol" network. According to reports, numerous residents are helping to search for earthquake victims in the rubble.

The power supply, as well as telephone and other communication lines, have been disrupted. According to the president, six airports are currently closed to commercial air traffic due to damage to their infrastructure. In Manizales, the cathedral was also severely damaged.

Experts: No Connection to Strong Earthquakes in Venezuela

The earthquake in Colombia was reminiscent of the severe tremors that struck neighboring Venezuela a few weeks ago. There, on June 24, two earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale struck the northern part of the country within a matter of seconds. Thousands of people lost their lives.

However, the Colombian Geological Survey (SGC) does not see a connection. According to the agency, the two earthquakes were triggered by movements of different tectonic plates: In Venezuela, the Caribbean Plate was involved, while in Colombia, it was the Nazca Plate, which lies off the Pacific coast.

Previous Earthquakes in Colombia

The strongest earthquake on record occurred in 1958 off the coast between Ecuador and Colombia, with a magnitude of 7.6. According to the Geological Survey, only 15 people lost their lives in that earthquake. In 1999, however, more than a thousand people lost their lives in the city of Armenia and nearby communities during a 6.1-magnitude earthquake.