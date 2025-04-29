The synagogue in Halle. Screenshot Google Reviews

A 19-year-old was arrested in Switzerland for allegedly planning a right-wing extremist attack on the synagogue in Halle. He is now under investigation.

Lea Oetiker

A 19-year-old was arrested in Switzerland after allegedly preparing a right-wing extremist attack on the synagogue in Halle an der Saale, as reported by the sda news agency.

According to the Halle public prosecutor's office, between July 2023 and February 2024, the accused announced plans for an attack several times in a Telegram chat group and procured a long gun. When he was arrested on February 14, Swiss authorities confiscated the weapon and electronic means of communication.

The suspect, who has since been extradited to Germany, is being investigated for preparing a serious act of violence endangering the state and unauthorized possession of a firearm. According to the public prosecutor's office, a specific time for the execution of the crime has not been determined.

The accused denies having seriously pursued the attack plans.