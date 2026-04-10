Since April 1, the highest jump with a kite for men has been 42.3 meters. The record was set by 20-year-old Jamie Overbeek in France in tough conditions. Watch the spectacular jump in the video.

Nicole Agostini

Jamie Overbeek achieves a remarkable jump with his kite on April 1. The 20-year-old Dutchman jumps 42.3 meters into the air. Most jumps recorded are in the 30-metre range, but the 40-metre mark has never been broken.

Watch the video to see how the young athlete set his world record and the challenges he faced.

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