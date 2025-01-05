  1. Residential Customers
On the road in his father's car 20-year-old races along highway at 228 km/h

SDA

5.1.2025 - 12:38

A police vehicle from Austria. (archive picture)
A police vehicle from Austria. (archive picture)
sda

On a highway near Vienna on Sunday night, police stopped a driver traveling at 228 km/h. The driver's license was temporarily confiscated.

Keystone-SDA

05.01.2025, 12:38

A test driver's license holder was driving at 228 km/h on a freeway near Vienna on Sunday night. After being stopped by officers from the Vienna Provincial Traffic Department, the 20-year-old probationary license holder initially showed a lack of understanding.

"He initially stated that he urgently needed to go to hospital and was therefore driving so fast," said a police spokesperson. After brief questioning, however, this turned out to be a lie and the man confessed.

The driver's license was temporarily confiscated. An alcohol test was negative. The authorities are now clarifying whether the vehicle registered to the father can be confiscated. The young man was driving on the A23 Südosttangente.

