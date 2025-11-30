Hundreds of posers are said to have attacked the police. KEYSTONE

A police operation in Solingen (Germany) escalated on Sunday night. Around 200 people from the tuning scene are said to have attacked an emergency vehicle and set off pyrotechnics. The police arrived with dozens of patrols.

Sven Ziegler

The police in Solingen (Germany) were deployed to a meeting of the tuning scene in the Piepersberg industrial estate late on Saturday evening.

The authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia had previously received information that illegal car races could be taking place there, as reported by the newspaper "Bild".

Parts of the group are said to have already been checked in Neuss and then moved to Solingen.

Situation escalates within seconds

When the first patrol arrived at the scene, the situation immediately escalated according to the police: around 200 people - some of them masked - are said to have approached the emergency vehicle, set off pyrotechnics and hit the car. The officers used pepper spray and withdrew. Shots from alarm guns were also reported.

As a result, over 40 patrol cars were deployed, including members of the federal police and the police task force. The area was cordoned off and all access roads were closed. Numerous people were nevertheless able to escape.

Around a dozen vehicles and about forty people were checked. The police banned people from the area; one man was taken into custody because he defied the orders.

The background to the meeting and the attacks is still unclear. The police are continuing their investigations on Sunday and are looking for other possible participants.