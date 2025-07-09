Kitchen staff bought poisoned paint without consent. Florian Schuh/dpa-tmn

200 children in northern China have been admitted to hospital with severe lead poisoning. According to a report by the city government, the authorities have found greatly increased lead levels in date cakes, for example.

More than 200 children at a kindergarten in the north-western Chinese province of Gansu have been treated in hospital for lead poisoning. According to a report by the city government, the authorities had found highly elevated levels of lead in date cakes, for example. According to the report, the kitchen staff had bought paint online for food preparation with the consent of the operator.

According to the report from Tuesday, the paint was "clearly" labeled as inedible. Police arrested eight suspects, including the kindergarten operator and an investor. Two people were released on bail pending trial.

Limits far exceeded

According to official information, the authorities became aware of the case at the beginning of the month when reports of lead poisoning emerged in the kindergarten. They eventually found remnants of the hidden substances on site. The date cake was found to contain 1052 milligrams of lead per kilogram, while a corn cob with a sausage inside contained 1340 milligrams per kilogram. China's food standard only allows a content of 0.5 milligrams per kilogram.

According to the authorities, all 251 children at the facility had been tested by the beginning of this week. The blood of 233 of them showed abnormal lead levels. The local government regretted the incident and promised to learn lessons from it.

Lead is harmful to the body, especially to children. The heavy metal interferes with the formation of red blood cells. Lead poisoning affects the brain, nervous system, blood and digestive organs.