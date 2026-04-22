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Police operation in Rio de Janeiro 200 tourists stuck here because of a shootout on a mountain

Adrian Kammer

22.4.2026

Tourists have to hold out for several hours on a popular viewpoint near Rio de Janeiro. In the favela below the hill, police engaged in a gun battle with a criminal gang.

22.04.2026, 14:18

22.04.2026, 14:20

Around 200 tourists were stranded on the popular Morro Dois Irmãos lookout hill in Rio de Janeiro on Monday morning. While they waited for the sun to rise, a major police operation against the Comando Vermelho drug gang was underway down in the Vidigal favela, according to media reports.

Three suspects from several Brazilian states were arrested. According to the authorities, weapons, drugs, ammunition and radios were confiscated.

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