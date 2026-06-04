Booming stock markets have allowed the club of dollar millionaires to grow strongly. According to an analysis, 25.3 million people worldwide had investable assets of at least one million dollars last year.

This is almost 2 million more than in 2024, according to the report by consulting firm Capgemini. According to the latest "World Wealth Report", the wealth of the world's rich increased more than ever before within a single year.

Global wealth is estimated to have risen by 8.7 percent to a record 98.3 trillion dollars. The number of very wealthy people with investable assets of at least 30 million dollars grew the fastest globally at a rate of 9.4 percent.

Strongest growth in the USA

The USA remained the frontrunner: the number of millionaires there rose by 736,000 to 8.7 million, more than in any other country. Significant increases were also recorded in Japan in second place with 436,000 and China in fourth place with 154,000 additional millionaires.

According to Capgemini, around 1.78 million people in Germany ranked third among the group of high net worth individuals in 2025, 11.1% more than in the previous year. Together, the four largest millionaire nations - the USA, Japan, Germany and China - account for almost two thirds of all millionaires (65.7%) worldwide.

In its annual "World Wealth Report", which has been compiled since 1997, Capgemini takes into account shares, bonds, alternative investments such as private equity, cash and real estate, provided it is not used for personal use. Art collections and consumer goods such as cars and jewelry are not included. The study is based on several surveys involving 6510 wealthy individuals in 27 markets, 144 wealth manager executives and 1,317 client advisors.