The Cuban population has been living under a US economic embargo for decades. Cubans are also expecting the worst for 2026 due to the loss of oil from Venezuela.

The loss of the supply of 30,000 to 35,000 barrels of oil a day is causing Cuba's economy to stumble.

The looming crisis is hitting a weakened country: GDP has slumped by 11 percent over the past five years. Show more

Following the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by the USA, many Cubans expect the already severe economic crisis to worsen. Venezuela is a close ally of Havana and the island's most important oil supplier.

As Venezuela is Cuba's most important oil supplier, the economic situation is likely to become "somewhat more complicated", Axel Alfonso admitted to AFP.

Like around 80 percent of Cubans, the 53-year-old chauffeur has lived his entire life under the US economic embargo, which has been in place since 1962. "I don't want to be pessimistic, I'm realistic: 2026 will be hard, very hard," he says.

Madelin Terris, 55, who works as a receptionist in a ministry, also expects the already difficult economic situation on the island to "deteriorate" further.

Regime "on the verge of collapse"

US President Donald Trump declared on January 4 that the communist country, which had withstood pressure from around a dozen US governments, was "on the verge of collapse" following the arrest of Nicolás Maduro.

He played down the need for US military intervention and said that without Venezuelan oil, the country would struggle to stay afloat.

"Everything is collapsing," declared the Republican billionaire, who had tightened economic sanctions against Cuba more than any other US president before him during his first term in office (2017-2021) - after the brief diplomatic rapprochement under his predecessor Barack Obama.

30,000 to 35,000 barrels of oil per day

In 1991, the Cuban state, located around 150 kilometers off the coast of Florida and severely weakened by the collapse of the Eastern Bloc, overcame a severe economic crisis by opening up to tourism and foreign investment.

From 2000, the country was also able to count on a cooperation agreement with President Hugo Chávez's Venezuela (1999-2013). This provided for oil supplies in return for the deployment of Cuban doctors and teachers.

According to Jorge Piñón from the University of Texas, Caracas supplied between 30,000 and 35,000 barrels of oil a day in the last quarter of 2025 - around 50 percent of Cuba's oil deficit.

However, under the combined influence of tighter US sanctions, the low productivity of the planned economy, the slump in tourism and the failure of a currency reform, the island of 9.6 million inhabitants has once again fallen into a particularly severe crisis.

Acute crisis

In the past five years, Cuba's gross domestic product has collapsed by 11 percent. In addition, the state urgently lacks foreign currency to ensure basic services - including the operation of the outdated electricity grid, the maintenance of the healthcare system and the supply of subsidized food.

These economic difficulties were the catalyst for the unprecedented anti-government protests on July 11, 2021, when thousands of Cubans took to the streets chanting "We are hungry" and "Down with the dictatorship".

Since then, power cuts and supply shortages have fueled discontent and have repeatedly led to isolated protests.

A possible interruption to Venezuelan oil supplies is causing additional concern, especially as the power cuts in some provinces lasted up to 40 hours.

"Uncertainty"

"We are living in a phase of uncertainty," says 30-year-old lawyer Daira Pérez. She tries to reassure herself by saying that so far there has been "no significant change in Venezuela's policy" towards Cuba.

For Jorge Piñón, however, it is "unclear whether Venezuelan oil supplies to Cuba will continue". Cuba has neither the means to buy these quantities on the international markets nor a political ally who could free the country from this situation.

Blackouts occur time and again in Cuba, caused by breakdowns in the ailing electricity grid. Ramon Espinosa/AP/dpa (Archivbild)

Despite all the worries, Cubans went about their daily lives on Monday - used to threats and periods of high tension with their powerful neighbor for more than six decades. "We have been fighting for 60 years. We have to keep going," says chauffeur Axel Alfonso.

80-year-old Roberto Brown experienced the naval blockade imposed by Washington during the so-called Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, when the world was on the brink of nuclear war. Donald Trump "knows" which country he is entering, he says. "A missile can hit here - but it can also hit there," he adds.