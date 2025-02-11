21-year-old Zara Lachlan is the first woman and the youngest person to row from mainland Europe to South America. On her journey, she encountered sharks and was almost rammed by a ship.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Zara Lachlan was the first woman and first person to cross the Atlantic in a rowing boat.

It took the 21-year-old student 97 days to get from Portugal to French Guiana.

During this time, she covered 3600 nautical miles, the equivalent of 6667 kilometers. Show more

It was a historic moment when Zara Lachlan docked in French Guiana with her ocean-going rowing boat - exactly 97 days, 9 hours and 20 minutes after she set off from Portugal's Algarve at the end of October.

The 21-year-old physics student covered the 3600 nautical miles alone, in one go and without assistance.

Lachlan, who is studying at Loughborough University in the UK, is the youngest person and the first woman to row this distance across the sea and the second person ever to do so.

She cut her finger and attracted a shark

Zara Lachlan rowed 15 hours a day in several shifts. The hardest part was cleaning the boat. She had to dive under the boat every other day to clean the hull.

Once she cut her fingers and attracted a shark. Another time, she almost collided with a ship that had switched off its radar.

The British woman used her trip to raise money for two charitable organizations. She also wanted to encourage more women to take on physical challenges.

More videos from the department