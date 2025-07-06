  1. Residential Customers
Investigation started 22-year-old dies at Electric Love Festival in Salzburg

dpa

6.7.2025 - 10:07

All help came too late for the 22-year-old. (symbolic image)
All help came too late for the 22-year-old. (symbolic image)
dpa

At a festival in Salzburg, Austria, a 22-year-old visitor lost consciousness and died shortly afterwards. The police have now launched an investigation into the incident.

DPA

A German man died at the Electric Love Festival in Austria. The police reported that security staff at the music festival on the Salzburgring had to intervene because he was behaving aggressively.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old lost consciousness for unknown reasons.

Despite first aid and emergency medical assistance, the young man died at the scene. The Salzburg State Office of Criminal Investigation has reportedly begun an investigation.

