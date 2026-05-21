The last bodies and the flight data recorder of the crashed plane were only recovered in 2011 from a depth of around 4000 meters. (archive picture) Keystone

More than 15 years after the crash of an Air France flight over the Atlantic, an appeals court in Paris has found Airbus and the airline guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Court of Appeal in Paris has found Air France and Airbus guilty of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the crash of flight AF447 in 2009.

Both companies must each pay a fine of 225,000 euros and, according to the court, bear full responsibility for the crash that claimed 228 lives.

The Airbus A330 was caught in a storm on a flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris and crashed into the Atlantic.

Icy speed probes and inadequately prepared pilots were considered to be the main causes of the accident. Show more

In the appeals court case concerning the crash of an Air France flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris in 2009 with 228 fatalities, the judges have found the airline and aircraft manufacturer Airbus guilty. The Court of Appeal in Paris convicted both companies of negligent homicide and imposed a fine of 225,000 euros each.

The court ruled that the airline and the aircraft manufacturer were solely responsible for the crash and the damages.

On June 1, 2009, the Air France aircraft on flight AF 447 was caught in a storm front on its way from Brazil to the French capital and disappeared from the radar screens. The Airbus A330 crashed into the Atlantic. It was not until May 2011 that the last bodies and the flight data recorder were recovered from a depth of around 4,000 meters.

Icy probes and unprepared pilots

Specifically, Airbus was accused in the lawsuit of underestimating the consequences of a failure of the probes responsible for measuring speed. These were iced up during the flight. According to the indictment, Air France did not adequately train its pilots and prepare them for an extreme situation such as the one that occurred on the ill-fated flight. In 2012, an expert report had ruled that the crew had been overwhelmed by the situation, which was actually manageable.

At first instance, Air France and Airbus were acquitted of the charge of negligent homicide two years ago. The court had ruled at the time that although they had acted negligently or carelessly in some cases, a clear causal link to the accident could not be established.

The verdict nevertheless stated that incidents involving the probes had not been adequately followed up by Airbus and that information had been withheld. Air France could have better informed its pilots of problems with the probes, it said.

The legal investigation into the accident took many years. (archive picture) Michel Euler/AP/dpa

The court also found that the companies were liable under civil law. Air France and Airbus had denied responsibility for the fatal flight. The public prosecutor's office appealed against the first-instance decision. In the appeal proceedings, they now demanded a conviction.

The legal investigation dragged on for many years after the crash. The fact that there was a trial at all in 2022 was a success for the bereaved. As recently as 2019, investigating judges had dismissed proceedings.