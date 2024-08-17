The bite of a violin spider has led to the death of a man. Bild: IMAGO/imagebroker

A violin spider has bitten a man in Bari in southern Italy. The 23-year-old dies in hospital from septic shock and organ failure.

For the second time in just a few weeks, a person has died in Italy after being bitten by a so-called violin spider. As reported by the Ansa news agency, a 23-year-old man died on Saturday in a hospital in Bari in southern Italy from septic shock and organ failure.

A police officer also died

According to the report, he had been bitten on the leg by the spider more than a month ago. A 52-year-old police officer in Sicily had already died in July after being bitten by a spider of the same species.

According to the world catalog of spiders, the violin spider (Loxosceles rufescens) is found in the Mediterranean region, Asia and North America. It measures only up to 7.5 millimetres and takes its name from a violin-shaped spot on its body. It prefers dry soil, burrows and is often found near houses, especially in gardens.

