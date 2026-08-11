A single rubber boat carried 230 people across the English Channel to the United Kingdom. More than 20 children were on board the completely overloaded vessel. Never before have so many people been counted on a single boat during a successful crossing.

More than 200 migrants were traveling on a rubber boat.

Here's what it's all about A rubber boat about 15 meters long reached the British coast on Monday with 230 people on board.

There were more than 20 children among the passengers.

The long-term costs for their housing and support are estimated at just under 28 million Swiss francs. Summary created with

A severely overloaded rubber boat carrying 230 people crossed the English Channel. This is the largest successful crossing by a single boat ever recorded.

The vessel, which was about 15 meters long, set sail on Sunday afternoon off the French coast near Berck. More than 20 children were among the passengers.

The French maritime rescue organization SNSM calls it a “sad new record.” The coordination of the rescue teams prevented the dangerous voyage from ending in tragedy.

In the early hours of Monday morning, the rubber boat reached the British coast.

Costs of just under 28 million Swiss francs

In addition to the security risk, the crossing has once again sparked a debate about the costs of British asylum policy.

The British newspaper *The Sun* estimates long-term expenses per person at the equivalent of about 120,000 Swiss francs. With 230 people, that comes to a total of nearly 28 million Swiss francs.

The basis for this is a model calculation by the British Home Office. It covers the estimated costs for housing and support over a period of about four years. The estimate is approximately 85 pounds per person per night.

This calculation does not mean that the entire amount is due immediately or that every person will actually receive government assistance for four years.

Smugglers are turning to ever-larger boats

Nigel Farage described the situation as a “national security emergency.” Other politicians point out that the total number of crossings so far in 2026 is significantly lower than the figure for the same period last year.

Recently, however, the number of arrivals has been rising again. On July 29, 752 people reached the United Kingdom on several boats. That was the highest daily total so far this year.

The most recent crossing also shows that smugglers are using ever-larger boats and cramming more people onto individual vessels. The previous record for a single boat was 165 people.