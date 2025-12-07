At least four of the victims were tourists, reported the newspaper "The Times of India", citing the police. The other victims were probably employees of the "Birch by Romeo Lane" club.
Night-time accident
The accident on Sunday night occurred in the coastal town of Arpora in the north of Goa, which attracts many tourists from home and abroad due to its beaches, lively nightlife and tropical climate.
Police initially suspected that the fire could have been caused by the explosion of a gas cylinder in the kitchen area on the lower floor of the club. However, the cause is still unknown, "The Indian Express" later quoted the Goa police chief as saying. Investigators do not rule out the possibility that sparks from fireworks could have caused the fire.
At the time of the accident, around 100 guests were reportedly on the second floor, where there was a dance floor. The club, which also presented itself as an "island club", was located on a tributary of the River Arpora. It was difficult for the fire department to gain access to the burning club. The fire engines had to be parked around 400 meters away.