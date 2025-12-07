  1. Residential Customers
Cause of fire unclear 25 people dead in nightclub fire in India

7.12.2025 - 09:57

The charred interior of the nightclub that caught fire early Sunday in Arpora, Goa.
The charred interior of the nightclub that caught fire early Sunday in Arpora, Goa.
A club in the Indian tourist stronghold of Goa caught fire during the night. At least 25 people were killed - including tourists. The cause of the fire remains unclear for the time being.

DPA

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A night-time fire at a nightclub in Goa, India, killed 25 people and injured at least six.
  • The authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire. Sparks from fireworks may have caused the fire.
  • The location of the club and difficult access conditions hampered firefighting efforts
25 people have died in a fire at a nightclub in the Indian tourist stronghold of Goa. Six other people were injured, the head of government of the western state, Pramod Sawant, announced on X.

He had ordered a judicial investigation to determine the cause of the fire. He told journalists that it would also have to be investigated whether safety regulations had been disregarded.

At least four of the victims were tourists, reported the newspaper "The Times of India", citing the police. The other victims were probably employees of the "Birch by Romeo Lane" club.

Night-time accident

The accident on Sunday night occurred in the coastal town of Arpora in the north of Goa, which attracts many tourists from home and abroad due to its beaches, lively nightlife and tropical climate.

Police initially suspected that the fire could have been caused by the explosion of a gas cylinder in the kitchen area on the lower floor of the club. However, the cause is still unknown, "The Indian Express" later quoted the Goa police chief as saying. Investigators do not rule out the possibility that sparks from fireworks could have caused the fire.

At the time of the accident, around 100 guests were reportedly on the second floor, where there was a dance floor. The club, which also presented itself as an "island club", was located on a tributary of the River Arpora. It was difficult for the fire department to gain access to the burning club. The fire engines had to be parked around 400 meters away.

