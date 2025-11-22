. Just a few days ago, the death of a Hamburg family caused horror. Onur Dogman/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

After visiting a restaurant in Istanbul, 25 people were admitted to hospital. The authorities suspect food poisoning.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Istanbul, 25 people have been hospitalized with suspected food poisoning after eating lahmacun.

The restaurant in question was sealed off and apparently did not have a license.

In the neighboring province of Kocaeli, 14 pupils also fell ill with similar symptoms after eating a school lunch.

Only recently, a family from Germany died due to poisoning in Istanbul. Show more

In Istanbul, 25 people were hospitalized with suspected food poisoning after visiting a restaurant. Those affected were "generally in good health" and received "the necessary medical examinations and treatment", wrote Abdullah Emre Güner, head of the responsible health authority in the Turkish metropolis, on the X platform.

All 25 people are said to have ordered the traditional dish lahmacun - a flatbread topped with minced meat, vegetables and various spices - in a restaurant in Istanbul's Sisli district on Friday evening.

According to CNN Türk, visitors complained of nausea and vomiting after eating. The local authorities sealed the restaurant, which according to CNN did not have an operating license.

14 pupils in hospital

Also on Friday, according to local media reports, 14 students in Istanbul's neighboring province of Kocaeli were hospitalized after eating a chicken dish.

According to the newspaper "Habertürk", the pupils were also plagued by nausea and vomiting shortly after lunch in the school canteen. The pupils are now in good health, the authorities said on Saturday.

The incidents raise questions about food safety and inadequate inspections in the metropolis, which is particularly popular for its culinary delights. Just a few days ago, the death of a Hamburg family caused horror. However, the initial suspicion of food poisoning was not confirmed - the authorities are now assuming chemical poisoning following pest control in the hotel.