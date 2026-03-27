Active euthanasia for young woman divides Spain - Gallery 25-year-old Noelia Castillo died with euthanasia in Spain on Thursday evening. Image: Screenshot «Antena 3» The case divided Spain. People protested outside the hospital. Image: dpa Castillo's father had taken a complaint against euthanasia all the way to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). (archive image) Image: Frederick Florin/AFP/dpa One politician spoke of an "absolute drama" and a "failure of the state". Image: dpa Active euthanasia for young woman divides Spain - Gallery 25-year-old Noelia Castillo died with euthanasia in Spain on Thursday evening. Image: Screenshot «Antena 3» The case divided Spain. People protested outside the hospital. Image: dpa Castillo's father had taken a complaint against euthanasia all the way to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). (archive image) Image: Frederick Florin/AFP/dpa One politician spoke of an "absolute drama" and a "failure of the state". Image: dpa

In Barcelona, a 25-year-old woman has died at her own request - despite her father's resistance. Her case sparked a debate in Spain about the limits of euthanasia and how to deal with mental suffering.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The case of 25-year-old Noelia Castillo, who received active euthanasia in Barcelona, has sparked a wide-ranging debate in Spain.

Despite legal objections from her father and several court cases, all instances up to the ECHR confirmed the legality of euthanasia.

While critics speak of a "failure of the state", supporters see it as the exercise of the right to self-determination within the framework of euthanasia, which has been legal in Spain since 2021. Show more

The death of a young woman through active euthanasia sparked a fierce debate in Spain. On Thursday evening, 25-year-old Noelia Castillo received a lethal injection in a hospital in Barcelona at her own request and against the wishes of her parents, according to the Ministry of Health of the Catalonia region. She had paraplegia resulting from a suicide attempt following sexual assault in 2022.

Castillo is the youngest person to make use of active euthanasia in Spain since it was legalized almost five years ago. This and also the fact that - unlike in typical euthanasia cases - psychological suffering following severe trauma played a central role, sparked fierce criticism from conservative politicians and the Catholic Church, among others.

The responsible authorities in the Catalonia region granted the request for euthanasia back in the summer of 2024. Castillo was actually due to die on August 2, 2024. However, shortly before this date, the court allowed an urgent application by her father. With the support of the Association of Christian Lawyers, he had tried to prevent the execution.

The father argued that his daughter suffered from a personality disorder that impaired her judgment. He also referred to "the state's duty to protect people's lives, especially those of the most vulnerable, as is the case with a young person with mental health problems".

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Pro Juventute counseling hotline (for children and young people): Telephone number 147 or counseling hotline (for children and young people): Telephone number 147 or www.147.ch

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However, all instances, including the Supreme Court and the Constitutional Court in Spain and, most recently this week, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), rejected his complaints.

"I can no longer cope with everything that torments me in my head, everything that I have experienced," Noelia Castillo said in an interview with the television station "Antena 3" on Wednesday. She wanted to "finally go, stop suffering" and "finally rest", she said in a quiet but firm, confident voice.

"I don't feel like doing anything, I don't leave the house, I don't eat. Sleeping is very difficult for me and I have physical pain every day," Castillo continued. She said of her father: "He didn't respect my decision and never will."

Mother respected the decision

"Antena 3" reported that before her death, Noelia Castillo said goodbye to her parents, her maternal grandmother, her two sisters, two friends and a nun who had supported her in hospital for longer than planned. That is why the execution was delayed, it was said. The mother had previously said that she did not agree with her daughter's decision, but that she "respected" it.

A few hours before the execution, the Spanish Bishops' Conference (CEE) regretted that "today in Spain, death is presented as a solution to suffering". On Platform X, the CEE spoke of an "affluent society" that is "incapable of caring and loving". Conference president Luis Argüello said: "A doctor must not become the executive arm of a death sentence, however legal, self-determined and compassionate it may seem."

Hoy en España, la muerte se presenta como solución al sufrimiento. Una dignidad infinita abocada a la muerte por una “sociedad del bienestar” incapaz de cuidar y de amar. Frente a ello, la esperanza que brota del encuentro con la Vida. #Noelia — Of. Información CEE (@prensaCEE) March 26, 2026

Ester Muñoz described the case to journalists as an "absolute drama". She is the spokesperson for opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo's conservative People's Party (PP). She is "totally shocked". The state has failed, she added in a post on X. The case should make society rethink many things. Before the euthanasia was carried out, dozens of people gathered outside the hospital for a protest rally.

Euthanasia has been permitted in Spain since 2021

Active euthanasia, i.e. killing on demand, has been permitted in Spain for adults with incurable or unbearable suffering since 2021. While opponents of its use in such cases warn of ethical risks, particularly in cases of mental suffering, supporters, including those in the left-wing government, see it as an affirmation of the right to self-determination.

People who wish to request active euthanasia in Spain must meet certain requirements. They must be of legal age and of sound mind and have an incurable illness or a chronic, debilitating illness with permanent and unacceptable suffering. According to the authorities, more than 2,400 people applied for assisted suicide in the first three years after the law came into force - more than 1,100 of them were approved.