Around 25,000 people cheered on St. Nicholas and his entourage in Fribourg on Saturday despite the cold. The entry of the city saint was broadcast on a big screen on the town hall square for those who couldn't make it to the cathedral.

With his donkey and his entourage, St. Nicholas, as usual, humorously addressed current events in the canton and in Switzerland. Show more

With his donkey and his entourage, St. Nicholas, as usual, humorously addressed current events in the canton and in Switzerland and gave advice to the young and old people of Fribourg. The St. Michael choir, the pipers and the brass band of the College of St. Michael set the rhythm for the procession.

"My dear children" ("Mes chers enfaaaaaaants"), began St. Nicholas, bishop of ancient Myra in what was then Asia Minor, as he addressed the crowd on the balcony of the cathedral.

Celebrations under the motto "Courage and bravery"

A dialog poem written by Joëlle Richard was recited in St. Nicholas Cathedral. In addition, the "musical rendezvous" with around 20 choirs performing in the cathedral and the temple attracted numerous music lovers. The arts and crafts market and the various activities were also very popular.

The opening of the festivities on Friday was themed "Courage and Bravery". On Sunday, the family day will extend the festival.

