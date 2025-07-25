The 26-year-old was sentenced to life imprisonment. (archive image) Billd: dpa

A 26-year-old wanted to go down in history as a serial killer. Now she has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering a man on a sex date in Germany.

A 26-year-old woman has been sentenced to life imprisonment in Germany.

She is said to have stabbed a man to death on a sex date out of a pure desire to kill.

The woman had intended to go down in history as a serial killer of men. Show more

A 26-year-old woman has been sentenced to life imprisonment for allegedly stabbing a man to death on a sex date out of a pure desire to kill. The Ulm Regional Court found her guilty of murder and established the particular gravity of her guilt. Early release after 15 years is therefore practically impossible. The verdict is not yet final.

The court considered it proven that the woman killed a 46-year-old man in his apartment in October 2024 with 27 stab wounds. According to the criminal court, she actually wanted to strangle the man, who was tied naked to a chair, with a bondage rope. However, she did not have enough strength for this.

The woman was not only interested in the "thrill" of killing. She had intended to go down in history as a serial killer of men, said the judge. However, because she had not made her victim's cell phone with a shared chat history disappear well enough and had only thrown it into a bush, she had already been convicted after the first crime.

First contact via fetish platform

According to the public prosecutor's office, the two met via a fetish platform. The accused, who is of German and Spanish nationality, arranged to meet the 46-year-old man from Göppingen, who was chosen at random, for sex games at his home.

She tied the man naked by his legs, arms and upper body to a chair and put a sleeping mask on him. For the murder, the accused put on headphones so as not to hear anything through the music, according to the court. It was a very unusual case.

Judge: "She thought it would be more fun"

According to the court, she filmed his later death throes and showed the recording to a friend. In an interrogation, the woman had stated that she had killed out of hatred for men. However, the court did not accept this motive because it seemed too contrived in the court's view.

According to the court, the accused had a personality disorder. According to the presiding judge, she felt an inner emptiness and that her previous life was meaningless. As a serial killer, the mother of two had promised herself recognition and fame. She had developed an unconditional will to kill. But after the crime, she was disillusioned. "She thought it would be more fun," said the judge.